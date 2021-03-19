Watch Live: Lightfoot to Give 5 p.m. Address on One-Year Anniversary of COVID-19

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will deliver remarks Friday evening to mark the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic in the city.

The address is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

Within days after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in late March 2020, Chicago and the rest of Illinois went under a stay-at-home order, which wasn't lifted until more than two months later.

Since then, businesses have reopened, more than 1.6 million Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated and a sense of normalcy has returned to many facets of life.

The city remains under Phase 4 of Illinois' coronavirus mitigations, which went into effect in January and allowed allowing indoor dining capacity to increase, among other changes.

On Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new metrics and guidelines aimed at transitioning the state to a full reopening, unveiling what he called a "Bridge Phase" that would allow for higher capacity limits prior to entering Phase 5.

The new phase allows for higher capacity limits at places like museums, zoos and spectator events as well as increased business operations, the state announced, but masks will continue to be required.