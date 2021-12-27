Watch Live: Gov. Pritzker to Give COVID-19 Update, Discuss Omicron Variant in Illinois

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the address beginning at noon.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update Monday, addressing the omicron variant that has been spreading across Illinois and the U.S. in recent weeks.

The governor is slated to speak at noon from the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago where he will address the omicron variant as well as expanding vaccination clinics in Illinois. (Watch live in the player above)

The governor will also be on a call with President Joe Biden and the National Governors Association Monday. The White House says the president will discuss the administration’s response to the omicron variant and hear about needs at a state level.

Though Illinois' most recent COVID metrics have been delayed due to the holiday weekend, the state set a new record for single-day COVID cases on Thursday, with more than 18,000 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus reported within 24 hours.

According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 18,942 cases of the virus were diagnosed in a single day, obliterating the previous record for most positive test results in one day.

COVID tests have been in high demand as many tried to get answers ahead of holiday gatherings with family and friends.

The omicron variant has also led to a surge in COVID cases across the country.

The chief nursing officer at Downers Grove-based Advocate Aurora Health admits health care workers are tired, saying they're experiencing fatigue and an "emotional drain."

As a result, the health system placed a call to action in Sunday newspapers across Illinois and Wisconsin, pleading with residents to get vaccinated.

"Beds are full. Wait times are long," the ad states. "And the strain on our health care team, undeniable. The doctors, nurses and countless others who have so skillfully and compassionately cared for our communities are hurting..."

Also noted in the ad, Advocate Aurora says more than 90% of its patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are either unvaccinated or due for a booster shot.

In approximately just another week, on Jan. 3, vaccine mandates will take effect in both Chicago and suburban Cook County as local officials attempt to help curb the spread of the virus.

Both customers and employees will be required to show proof of full vaccination to enter dining facilities, event spaces, recreational and entertainment venues.

Employees can submit a weekly negative COVID test in place of getting the vaccine. But patrons will be required to either show their vaccine card, a photo of it or through an official health app.

Although businesses don't have to check for proof of vaccination this Friday, leaders are urging people to reconsider plans for New Year's celebrations.