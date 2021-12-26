advocate aurora health

‘Can't Stop COVID Without You:' Advocate Aurora Health Issues Call to Action in Newspapers

Advocate Aurora says more than 90% of its patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are either unvaccinated or due for a booster shot.

By Lexi Sutter

With the pandemic nearing two years and the U.S. facing another surge in COVID-19 cases, the chief nursing officer at Downers Grove-based Advocate Aurora Health admits health care workers are tired, saying they're experiencing fatigue and an "emotional drain."

As a result, the health system placed a call to action in Sunday newspapers across Illinois and Wisconsin, pleading with residents to get vaccinated.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The advertisement begins with "We can't stop COVID without you," in a large font, taking up nearly half a page of the one-page ad.

"Beds are full. Wait times are long," the ad continues. "And the strain on our health care team, undeniable. The doctors, nurses and countless others who have so skillfully and compassionately cared for our communities are hurting..."

Also noted in the ad, Advocate Aurora says more than 90% of its patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are either unvaccinated or due for a booster shot.

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Omicron Drives Christmas Weekend Flight Cancellations Above 1,500

cdc covid guidelines Dec 25

What Should You Do If You Test Positive for COVID or Were Exposed During the Holidays?

testing Dec 25

EXPLAINER: How Will the Government's COVID-19 Test Giveaway Work?

"If you are vaccinated, the likelihood of needing hospitalized is dramatically down, that’s the message I’d like to get out there," said Mary Beth Kingston, the health system's chief nursing officer said.

In approximately just another week, on Jan. 3, vaccine mandates will take effect in both Chicago and suburban Cook County as local officials attempt to help curb the spread of the virus.

Both customers and employees will be required to show proof of full vaccination to enter dining facilities, event spaces, recreational and entertainment venues.

Employees can submit a weekly negative COVID test in place of getting the vaccine. But patrons will be required to either show their vaccine card, a photo of it or through an official health app.

Although businesses don't have to check for proof of vaccination this Friday, leaders are urging people to reconsider plans for New Year's celebrations.

"We're looking at a very difficult winter if influenza increases and this surge continues," Kingston said.

This article tagged under:

advocate aurora healthcoronavirusCoronavirus Pandemiccovid surgeCOVID pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us