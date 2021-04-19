Jill Biden

Watch Live: First Lady Jill Biden Visits Community College in Dixon

Biden is expected to join Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and for a tour at 12:40 p.m.

NOTE: Biden's remarks will be streamed live in the player above following her tour at 12:40 p.m.

Jill Biden traveled to Illinois Monday to visit a community college in Dixon and "underscore the first lady's longstanding work with community colleges."

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Biden is set to give remarks at Sauk Valley Community College, which currently has about 1,600 students enrolled and plans to soon offer a new program that will give students tuition for community service.

Local

Chicago Public Schools 27 mins ago

CPS High Schools Reopen for the First Time in More Than a Year

Coronavirus Indiana 39 mins ago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 770 New Cases, 3 Additional Deaths, 19K Vaccinations

Biden is expected to join Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and for a tour at 12:40 p.m. Following the tour, both she and Cardona are expected to deliver remarks, according to her press schedule.

Sauk Valley Community College was founded in 1965 and currently offers six associate degrees in programs like agriculture, health and safety, manufacturing technology, education and more. Just under half of students attend Sauk Valley part-time and the remainder attend full-time.

This article tagged under:

Jill BidenDixonfirst lady of the United Statessauk valley community college
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us