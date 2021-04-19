Watch Live: First Lady Jill Biden Visits Community College in Dixon

NOTE: Biden's remarks will be streamed live in the player above following her tour at 12:40 p.m.

Jill Biden traveled to Illinois Monday to visit a community college in Dixon and "underscore the first lady's longstanding work with community colleges."

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Biden is set to give remarks at Sauk Valley Community College, which currently has about 1,600 students enrolled and plans to soon offer a new program that will give students tuition for community service.

Biden is expected to join Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and for a tour at 12:40 p.m. Following the tour, both she and Cardona are expected to deliver remarks, according to her press schedule.

Sauk Valley Community College was founded in 1965 and currently offers six associate degrees in programs like agriculture, health and safety, manufacturing technology, education and more. Just under half of students attend Sauk Valley part-time and the remainder attend full-time.