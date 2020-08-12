Watch Live: Chicago Police to Give Update on Looting Incidents at 3:30 p.m.

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the press conference at 3:30 p.m., which can be streamed in the player above

Chicago police are set to give an update on recent looting incidents that left several businesses in the city damaged and more than 100 people arrested.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan is slated to deliver an updated at 3:30 p.m., where he will also "ask for the community's help to identify offenders."

More than 100 people were arrested in the chaos and looting that erupted in downtown Chicago early Monday and left more than a dozen officers injured, police say. Allegations included looting, disorderly conduct and more, according to Supt. David Brown.

The unrest began at around 12:20 a.m., when police were called to reports of a mob scene on Michigan Avenue. Large crowds gathered outside the Saks Fifth Avenue and Coach stores, with hundreds of people yelling and throwing things at officers.

Looters were captured on video in multiple locations, with merchandise taken and storefronts vandalized. Officers were told to respond wearing helmets and there were multiple reports of gunshots.

Thirteen officers were injured in the chaos, Brown said, including a sergeant who was struck with a bottle and another whose nose was broken in an altercation.

A security guard and a civilian were also struck by gunfire and taken to area hospitals, Brown said.

It appeared as though the looting initially began in the city's Loop, but spread to multiple Chicago neighborhoods in the overnight hours, with reports of businesses struck in River North, Streeterville, Lincoln Park, the Gold Coast and the South Loop as well.

The unrest continued throughout the day Monday and access to the downtown area was restricted during the overnight hours both Monday and Tuesday as a heightened police presence was brought in. Those restrictions are expected to continue "for the foreseeable future," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Chicago police believe the looting began after "misinformation" spread following an officer-involved shooting in the city’s Englewood neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Authorities say a man, identified as 20-year-old Latrell Allen, had a gun and fired at police before they returned fire, striking and wounding him.

Allen now faces attempted murder charges after the incident.

“This person fired shots at our officers,” Brown said. “Officers returned fire and struck the individual.”

BLM organizers criticized the police narrative surrounding the shooting, pointing out that none of the officers involved in the shooting had body cameras.

Investigators confirmed the lack of body cameras Monday, and are asking the public for help in tracking down witness video of the incident.

