Chicago Officer Found Dead After Apparent Suicide at West Side Facility, Police Say

A Chicago police officer was found dead of a gunshot wound, believed to be self-inflicted, at a facility on the city's West Side Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the Homan Square location in the 1110 block of South Homan.

Sources indicated the officer may have been a high-ranking member of the department who was "very well-respected."

Further information on what happened and the officer's identity weren't immediately released. A heavy police presence was seen in the area.

The incident would mark the latest in a string of recent suicides for the department.

In February, an off-duty Chicago Police Department detective also died by suicide, city and police officials said. In 2019, at least four other Chicago police officers died by suicide. Chicago has one of the highest rates of officer suicide in the country, a spokesperson for the department said last fall.

The police department launched the “You Are Not Alone CPD” campaign in 2018 to help prevent such actions. The campaign included an increase in the number of counselors available to officers and the development of a peer-to-peer support group, officials said.

Anyone who is in crisis or believes they have nowhere to turn can call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Check back for more on this developing story.