Washington Park Shooting Leaves Multiple Victims Injured, Chicago Officials Say

Chicago fire officials say that four people were hospitalized following a shooting at Washington Park on Tuesday night.

Chicago police say a ShotSpotter alert was triggered at approximately 7:45 p.m. While an investigation remains in its early stages, a witness said they heard more than two dozen shots erupt at that time.

According to Chicago Fire Department officials, three individuals were taken to hospitals in red (serious-to-critical) condition, and a fourth was taken to an area hospital in yellow (fair-to-serious) condition.

Police were unable to confirm the number of victims, or their conditions following the shooting. A large police presence remains on the scene near the intersection of 51st Street and Champlain.

Police remain on the scene, and a press conference is expected later Tuesday evening.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.