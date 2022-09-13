Washington Park Shooting Leaves Multiple Victims Injured, Chicago Officials Say

Chicago fire officials say that four people were hospitalized following a shooting at Washington Park on Tuesday night.
Chicago police say a ShotSpotter alert was triggered at approximately 7:45 p.m. While an investigation remains in its early stages, a witness said they heard more than two dozen shots erupt at that time.
According to Chicago Fire Department officials, three individuals were taken to hospitals in red (serious-to-critical) condition, and a fourth was taken to an area hospital in yellow (fair-to-serious) condition.
Police were unable to confirm the number of victims, or their conditions following the shooting. A large police presence remains on the scene near the intersection of 51st Street and Champlain.
Police remain on the scene, and a press conference is expected later Tuesday evening.
We will update this story with more details as they become available.