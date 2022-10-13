Walter E. Smithe Jr., Founder of Popular Chicago-Area Furniture Company, Dies at 86

The founder of well-known Chicago-area furniture company Walter E. Smithe has died, his family announced Wednesday.

The 86-year-old patriarch of the Smithe family, Walter Edward Smithe Jr., "died peacefully with his beloved wife of 64 years, Florence Flynn Smithe, by his side," his family wrote in an obituary.

"Walt is remembered as the ultimate connector. His gregariousness and natural ability to find a common bond with others nourished him and created an enormous community of friends and colleagues," the obituary read. "Until recently, he spent weekends at the Smithe showrooms, engaging with associates and clients. Walt volunteered for many years with Habitat for Humanity, traveling to the US and Central America to help build houses, often under difficult conditions. His care for, and interest in others was truly unique."

His family said he began his career in the family furniture business in 1967 after time in the Army and jobs with General Electric and IBM.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He joined his father's company, which was then known as Smithe and Shanahan, after his father Walter E. Smithe, Sr., and co-founder Bill Shanahan. Shanahan ultimately left the company and the business ultimately became Smithe family-owned.

Smithe Jr. is credited with pioneering "the concept of custom order furniture in Chicagoland," which eventually became the foundation to Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design.

The chain now has 10 Chicago-area furniture store locations and is planning another in Naples, Florida.

While the family said they announced news of his passing with "great sadness," they also noted that "the legacy of his life and work lives on in the hearts of all whose lives were touched by this great man."

He is survived by his wife, seven children, 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.