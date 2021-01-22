Walmart, Kroger and Mariano's to Begin COVID Vaccinations in Illinois in Coming Weeks

Walmart, Kroger and Mariano's are slated to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations to Illinois residents in the coming weeks, according to the companies and state officials.

A Walmart spokeswoman confirmed Friday that beginning this week and next, the big-box retailer will start providing inoculations in the city of Chicago as well as in Indiana along with six other states.

The company has already been providing vaccinations in New Mexico and Arkansas, where it's headquartered.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday that Kroger and Mariano's, which is a subsidiary of the Ohio-based grocery chain, are expected to start giving vaccinations to residents by Feb. 1. Additionally, the supermarket chain Hy-Vee, which has locations in central and western Illinois, will also provide inoculations.

In line with Phase 1A of Illinois' vaccine rollout, Mariano's is already providing vaccinations to health care workers, and "limited quantities" are available at most locations within the city of Chicago, according to the chain's website.

In late December, Kroger announced plans to provide the COVID-19 vaccine at its 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics nationwide.

Starting Monday in Illinois, residents age 65 years and older and "frontline essential workers" will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1B.

Vaccinations will initially be offered by appointment only at National Guard sites, Walgreens, CVS, and Jewel Osco pharmacies before being expanded to the additional supermarkets.