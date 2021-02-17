Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and More: How to Sign Up for the COVID Vaccine at Pharmacies, Grocery Stores

A number of pharmacy and grocery store chains are offering the coronavirus vaccine to eligible Illinois residents.

Hundreds of Walgreens locations have opened up to the public in Illinois, and doses are available at several Jewel-Osco, Mariano's, CVS, Walmart, Hy-Vee and numerous other locations.

Last week, the state of Illinois added more than 300 new COVID-19 vaccination sites in a single day, health officials announced, with hundreds more Walgreens stores across the state and some CVS locations now administering vaccinations.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

More than 3.2 million of the state's residents are eligible for vaccinations under Phase 1B, which includes people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers."

The state will expand the list of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Phase 1B of its rollout, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday, opening up vaccinations to people with "a high-risk medical condition" or comorbidity to be vaccinated. The list includes those with cancer, diabetes, obesity, women who are pregnant, and those with several other conditions.

Current vaccination sites in the state are available by appointment only, but the state plans to launch walk-in locations in the coming weeks, officials previously said.

Still, despite the added locations, Illinois officials continue to urge patience, saying vaccine supply remains limited.

Here's a look at where and how you can sign-up for an appointment:

For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through Walgreens click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: An appointment confirmation email A COVID-19 Vaccination Authorization Form with your registration code (if applicable) State ID, valid driver’s license or other government-issued ID Work ID or other document to show proof of employment (for healthcare workers, frontline and essential workers only) Medical and/or pharmacy benefit insurance card Download, print and complete the vaccination consent form. If you don’t bring the completed form, you will need to complete it at the pharmacy before your vaccination.

. Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through Jewel-Osco click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: Proof of employment (badge, paystub, uniform, etc) Medical license (if applicable) Drivers license Medical and prescription insurance cards Last 4 digits of SSN

. Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through Hy-Vee click here. Monday-Friday: 7am – 7pm and Saturday-Sunday: 9am – 5pm (most locations)

For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can sign-up for appointments through Kroger or Mariano's, click here. The company says "limited quantities are available at select locations." For more information click here.

For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can sign-up for appointments through Meijer, click here. Vaccinations will be offered either through a local Meijer Pharmacy or possibly through an offsite Meijer clinic Those looking to get a vaccine through Meijer can pre-register online through the link above. Other ways to register include: Text "COVID" to 75049 to receive updates directly to your phone. When appointments become available you will receive a text with the option to accept, defer or be removed from the list. Call your local Meijer Pharmacy

For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can sign-up for appointments through Walmart, click here. Chicago Walmart locations offering vaccines as of Feb. 3 were: 7535 S. Ashland Ave. 4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave. 4650 W. North Ave. 4626 W. Diversey Ave. 2844 N. Broadway St. 2551 W. Cermak Rd. 8331 S. Stewart Ave. 10900 S. Doty Ave.

For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through CVS click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: Medical and/or pharmacy benefit insurance card or State ID, valid driver’s license, other government-issued ID or valid Social Security number Eligibility requirements include: Must live or work in Illinois People age 65+ Qualifying essential workers who are public facing and cannot distance Long-term care residents and staff Congregate care residents and staff Locations so far include Belleville, Chicago, Hoopeston, Mendota and Pekin. NOTE: The Chicago location is limited to people age 65+ and healthcare workers who live or work in the city.

. Note: those who schedule an appointment will need:

In total, each chain was administering doses at the following number of locations as of Feb. 11:

• CVS – 4 locations (excluding Chicago)

• Hy-Vee – 16 locations

• Jewel-Osco – 143 locations

• Kroger – 24 locations

• Mariano’s – 31 locations

• Meijer – 8 locations

• Walgreens – 520 locations

• Walmart – 8 locations