Vigil Held Outside Cigar Lounge For Slain Retired ISP Trooper

A vigil was held Sunday morning outside the Humidor Cigar Lounge in Lisle for retired Illinois State Police Trooper Gregory Rieves, 51, who was shot and killed Friday night.

“This place is like a family," said customer Tony Pulgine. "We say that we came for the cigars but stayed for the fellowship."

According to police, 51-year-old Lisa V. McMullan opened fire at the business located at 1600 Ogden Avenue around 10 p.m.

In addition to Rieves, the two men who were with him, retired trooper Lloyd Graham, 55, and off-duty trooper Kaiton Bullock, 48, were seriously wounded.

Surveillance video captured the incident, said police. The group was watching a big-screen TV when the woman stood up and starting firing. After the shooting, she shot and killed herself.

Trooper Rieves, who had served 25 years with ISP, was shot in the back of the head. Trooper Bullock and Graham suffered serious injuries and remained hospitalized in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

Lisle police confirmed that the shooter did know the three victims, and all of the individuals were known to frequent the Lounge at the same time. According to police, both Rieves and McMullan attended Privoso East High School in Maywood in the 1980's, but the extent of their relationship hasn't been determined.

“The Illinois State Police family have heavy hearts this morning,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly Saturday morning. “We are mourning the loss of a retired Trooper, and praying for a full recovery of both our active and retired officers. Please keep all our officers and families in your prayers in the dark and painful moment."