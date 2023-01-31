Video Shows Stolen Vehicle Fleeing Traffic Stop, Sending ISP Trooper Into the Air

Two Illinois State Police troopers are recuperating after a terrifying incident near the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday afternoon after a stolen vehicle hit a squad car and sent an officer flying through the air as they tried to avoid being struck.

The incident was captured on video by eyewitnesses, who are shaken after the collision.

According to new information released by ISP, troopers were conducting a saturation patrol on the Dan Ryan near 47th Street when they saw a black BMW, which fit the description of a stolen vehicle that was involved in a vehicular hijacking just one hour earlier.

Troopers activated emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, but the BMW fled, driving up the exit ramp before getting stopped by traffic near the intersection of 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue.

Troopers arrived on scene and approached the vehicle on foot, but when traffic began moving, the BMW sped away, striking an ISP vehicle and sending both officers diving for safety.

One officer was on the roof of the SUV and was thrown from the vehicle. The other officer was clipped by the fleeing vehicle, according to police.

A short time later, Chicago police located the vehicle in the 4100 block of South Federal Street, and they took a juvenile suspect into custody.