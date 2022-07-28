Video Shows Oak Lawn Police Officers Striking 17-Year-Old During Arrest

Police in south suburban Oak Lawn are facing scrutiny after footage posted to social media showed officers striking a suspect, reportedly a teenager, several times following a foot chase.

The 17-year-old was in a car with friends near Southwest Highway and Austin Avenue Wednesday when officers conducted a traffic stop, and he ran from the vehicle, authorities said. The teen was apprehended by officers in the area of 95th Street and McVicker Avenue following a brief foot chase, according to police.

Family members of the teen, identified as Hadi Abutella, spoke about the incident alongside members of the Arab American community Thursday, demanding the firing of the officers involved in the incident.

"Yesterday he was in the car with his friends. Cops attacked him and beat him to death almost," said Hadi's mother, Dina Natour. "He has fractures all over his face. He is bruised. He is in the hospital right now with a neck brace. Very traumatizing..."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Oak Lawn police said the subject "refused to listen to verbal commands which resulted in a physical confrontation with two officers," and the teen was unlawfully armed with a semiautomatic handgun.

"I don't think that's what matters here," an attorney representing Hadi's family said. "I think what matters here is that you have two individuals, grown, back on top of a juvenile, smashing his head into the pavement. That's what matters here."

The family's news conference took place on the same day a new report was released on Muslims in Illinois, with 53% saying they have been discriminated against or have been subject to hate crimes.

"This is a vulnerable community, hate crimes discrimination is happening, and we want to ensure that those who are meant to keep us safe are not contributing to these types of discriminatory behaviors," said Ahmed Rehab, executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations.