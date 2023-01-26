Video Shows Indiana Jimmy John's Driver Throwing Sandwich to Customer's Door

A delivery driver for a Jimmy John's location in South Bend, Ind. has been fired after Ring camera footage captured him throwing a customer's sandwich to their door.

According to South Bend NBC affiliate WNDU, one family heard a loud thump on their door shortly after placing an order for a Jimmy John's sandwich.

While the "leave at door" option was selected for the order, it's easy to say the family wasn't exactly expecting their sandwich to arrive on their porch via a Hail Mary toss.

Though the customer ended up not having issues with the food itself, the local store was contacted about the sandwich toss.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to WNDU, Jimmy John's confirmed the driver involved is no longer working for the store.