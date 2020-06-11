CTA

Video Showing CTA Employee Body-Slamming Man Under Investigation

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Video posted to social media showing a man in a Chicago Transit Authority uniform body-slamming another man to the ground is now under investigation, the transit agency said Thursday.

The video was posted on Twitter but it remains unclear who took the footage, where or when it was taken or what happened in the moments leading up to the incident.

"CTA is aware of the video and is investigating the circumstances surrounding it," the agency said in a statement. "We find this incident deeply disturbing and have removed the involved employees from service, pending the completion of our investigation."

Local

coronavirus 23 mins ago

First Double-Lung Transplant Performed On Coronavirus Patient At Northwestern Hospital

Lori Lightfoot 48 mins ago

‘We Should All Be Disgusted’: Lightfoot Promises Reform After Video Surfaces of Lounging Chicago Cops

The employees have not been identified.

This article tagged under:

CTAChicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us