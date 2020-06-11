Video Showing CTA Employee Body-Slamming Man Under Investigation

Video posted to social media showing a man in a Chicago Transit Authority uniform body-slamming another man to the ground is now under investigation, the transit agency said Thursday.

The video was posted on Twitter but it remains unclear who took the footage, where or when it was taken or what happened in the moments leading up to the incident.

"CTA is aware of the video and is investigating the circumstances surrounding it," the agency said in a statement. "We find this incident deeply disturbing and have removed the involved employees from service, pending the completion of our investigation."

The employees have not been identified.