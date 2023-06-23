Video captures heartwarming moment as suburban high school basketball players cheer up youth athletes

A heartwarming moment in the suburbs was captured on video after a youth baseball team from Carol Stream went to a Culver's following a tough loss.

As the disappointed young athletes were at their table, they were met by the basketball team from Wheaton North High School, who offered a few much needed words of encouragement.

The boys from the Wheaton North team listened to the youth baseball team, giving high-fives and a confidence boost to the group of young athletes, wishing them luck for next season.

The video was taken by a mother of one of the boys on the Carol Stream baseball team, who said she wanted to thank the parents of the boys on the Wheaton North team for "raising such kind, young men."