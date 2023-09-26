Victim of Bucktown armed robbery released from hospital as community demands more action

Chicagoans are demanding better protection after a rash of armed robberies has impacted several neighborhoods across the city.

Just Monday, one man was attacked by two men while on his lunch break at work. We spoke to his boss earlier and she told NBC Chicago's Evrod Cassimy that he’s doing better and is now out of the hospital. She’s concerned about safety in Bucktown and around the city and wants more to be done to combat crime.

“I feel terrible that it happened and I will do anything to make sure my staff and my people are safe,” said Dr. Anita Patel, owner of Red Eye Eyewear.

Dr. Patel got emotional talking about what happened to one of her employees Monday afternoon in Bucktown. It was her worker seen on video getting sucker punched as he was walking back to work on his lunch break at Red Eye Eyewear.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Patel said the employee had returned home from the hospital and was looking forward to coming back to work.

“Right now we’re trying to shut down more lights. Take inventory off the shelf,” said Patel. “We’ve changed our locks. We’ve put in a new alarm system. I recently just purchased mace for everybody to carry around when they walk to their cars, when they go to lunch.”

“What we’re going to be announcing tonight is the creation of seven task forces among which are narcotics, retail theft and robbery, officer wellness,” said Brad Kessler with the 18th Police District Council.

At a monthly community meeting the 18th Police District Council addressed the recent violent crimes against businesses and residents in efforts of coming up with a solution.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure that the community is part of the problem solving,” he said. “We’re going to do that by first creating olive branches and creating conversations and discussions. We’re going to try to do that by making sure that the police are at the table.”

As a victim now for the third time in just months, Dr. Patel believes safety in Chicago is up to us.

“I think we need to educate ourselves on who we’re voting for, the judges. I think that would be a great start and I think people need to go out and vote and vote the right way that’s going to keep us safe for people that actually care about making good policy,” she said.

Red Eye Eyewear has been in Bucktown for about 15 years. It was only this summer that they’ve been victims of crime in all that time. As for that employee, it’s unclear when he will return back to work. His attackers stole all of his belongings. Thankfully he will be okay.