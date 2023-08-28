Vehicle with child inside towed from South Loop, Chicago police say

A parent and child have been reunited after a vehicle with a child inside was towed from the South Loop on Monday.

According to Chicago police, the Chevy was parked in the 800 block of South Canal when a tow truck transported it from the scene.

A child was inside of the vehicle, and the tow truck driver realized the child was inside a short time later.

The vehicle was then towed back to the original location, and the child was reunited with a family member, police said.

No further information was immediately available.