Vehicle Thefts Reported in Lincoln Park, Near North Side

Police are warning residents of a string of recent vehicle thefts reported in Lincoln Park and on the Near North Side.

In each incident, the vehicle was parked and unoccupied, or left running with the keys in the ignition, Chicago police said.

The incidents happened:

The evening hours of April 9 in 200 block of East Ohio Street;

The afternoon hours of April 10 in the 1600 block of North Wells Street;

The morning hours of April 14 in the 1300 block of West Belden Avenue; and

The afternoon hours of April 15 in the first block of West Grand Avenue.

The thief was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.