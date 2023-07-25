Vehicle slams into Antioch building, causing structural collapse

Officials in suburban Antioch are investigating after a vehicle slammed into a grocery store, causing the front of the building to collapse.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at Polson’s Natural Foods in the 900 block of Main Street on Tuesday evening.

Police say a vehicle was traveling northbound on Main Street when it left the roadway and slammed into the entrance of the building, causing the front of the structure to collapse.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Building inspectors were on scene to assess the damage from the collision, which knocked out power to nearby buildings.

No further information was immediately available.