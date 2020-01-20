Vehicle Falls on Worker at Suburban Huntley Truck Repair Shop

An employee at a truck repair shop in northwest suburban Huntley was airlifted to a hospital Monday afternoon after a vehicle he was working on fell on him, according to police.

Police were first called at around 3:45 p.m. to R & R Truck Repair which is located at 11414 Smith Drive. When first responders arrived, the 29-year-old man had already been removed from under the truck by workers who used a forklift, Huntley police said in a news release.

The worker was transported by Flight for Life to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. His condition was unknown as of Monday evening.