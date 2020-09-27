Vehicle Crashes Into Jewelry Store on North Michigan Avenue

A vehicle crashed into a jewelry store on North Michigan Avenue in Chicago's Loop Sunday afternoon, prompting a large response from law enforcement and firefighters, according to police.

The crash was reported after 4 p.m. at Nakamol Chicago, a jewelry boutique located at 336 N. Michigan Ave.

Witnesses told NBC 5 that police were chasing the vehicle when it crashed.

Two employees were inside the store at the time, and no one was injured, one employee said.

Additional details, including why the driver crashed into the business, haven't been released.