jewelry store crash

Vehicle Crashes Into Jewelry Store on North Michigan Avenue

The crash was reported after 4 p.m. at Nakamol Chicago, which is located at 336 N. Michigan Ave.

A vehicle crashed into a jewelry store on North Michigan Avenue in Chicago's Loop Sunday afternoon, prompting a large response from law enforcement and firefighters, according to police.

The crash was reported after 4 p.m. at Nakamol Chicago, a jewelry boutique located at 336 N. Michigan Ave.

Witnesses told NBC 5 that police were chasing the vehicle when it crashed.

Local

Cubs vs Marlins 14 mins ago

Cubs Will Play Marlins in National League Wild Card Round

Lakeview 1 hour ago

Southport Lanes in Lakeview to Close Permanently Sunday Night After Nearly 100 Years

Two employees were inside the store at the time, and no one was injured, one employee said.

Additional details, including why the driver crashed into the business, haven't been released.

This article tagged under:

jewelry store crashchicago jewelry storenakamol chicagonakamol jewelry
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us