US Geological Survey reports minor earthquake in downstate Illinois

A minor earthquake was reported in downstate Illinois Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 2.8 magnitude earthquake was detected just north of Germantown, Ill., a small community located in Clinton County, part of the Metro East region outside of St. Louis.

A map here shows where residents felt the quake, though there were no official reports of damage.

Initial reports from the USGS measured the depth of the earthquake at 14.2 miles.