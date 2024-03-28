Illinois

US Geological Survey reports minor earthquake in downstate Illinois

By NBC Chicago Staff

A minor earthquake was reported in downstate Illinois Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 2.8 magnitude earthquake was detected just north of Germantown, Ill., a small community located in Clinton County, part of the Metro East region outside of St. Louis.

A map here shows where residents felt the quake, though there were no official reports of damage.

Initial reports from the USGS measured the depth of the earthquake at 14.2 miles.

