US Gas Price Average Down 8 Cents in Past Week, AAA Says. Here's Where Illinois and Chicago Stand

Gas prices remain significantly higher than the $2.87 average seen one year ago.

After reaching record highs last month, gas prices continue to decline across the country, bringing drivers much-awaited relief.

According to the latest data from AAA, prices have gone down by eight cents per gallon in the last week, dropping to an average of $4.19 per gallon.

It's a notable drop from a month prior, when the average price was $4.33 a gallon. Still, prices are significantly higher than the $2.87 average seen one year ago.

Diesel prices have also gone down, but not by as much.

The average price per gallon as of Monday was $5.04, an improvement of five cents from the week prior.

As prices drop nationwide, is it also the case in Illinois and the Chicago area?

Here's a break down of the current prices and change from week-over-week, according to AAA:

Illinois - $4.35 (decline of eight cents per gallon)

Chicago metro area - $4.48 (decline of eight cents per gallon)

City of Chicago - $4.78 (decline of five cents per gallon)

Elgin - $4.305 (decline of nine cents per gallon)

Kankakee-Bradley - $4.18 (decline of 10 cents per gallon)

Lake County - $4.25 (decline of six cents per gallon)

Rockford - $4.23 (decline of 10 cents per gallon)

