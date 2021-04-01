University of Illinois System Will Not Require ACT, SAT For Admission For 2 Years

The University of Illinois System announced Thursday that three state universities will not require students to submit standardized test scores for admission applications.

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Illinois Chicago and University of Illinois Springfield will allow high school students to apply for admission for the two upcoming academic years without taking the ACT or SAT.

“This decision by the Executive Committee will allow those considering a U of I System university to apply without worrying about the availability of a standardized test,” system President Tim Killeen said. “I thank our trustees for continuing to make the safety of our prospective students and fairness in our admissions processes top priorities.”

The request to the University of Illinois System Board of Trustees was made in response to restrictions on large gatherings that limited students' ability to take standardized tests.

The decision will impact incoming students at the three universities for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years, according to a release, and is a continuation of a policy in place this school year.