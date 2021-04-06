University of Illinois Gymnast Flashes COVID Vaccination Card After Landing His Vault

A member of the University of Illinois Men's Gymnastics team showed off his COVID-19 vaccination card after sticking his vault landing last month.

Following a personally record-breaking vault, sophomore Evan Manivong grabbed for his vaccination card inside his uniform and flashed it to the crowd.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Big 10 announcers were initially puzzled by the card, discussing what the gymnast could have shown to the crowd after his strong layout and landing.

The official Twitter account of the gymnastics team also tweeted a video of Manivong's pass and score, adding "We're not sure what was on that card either..."

In a shared response that has earned him over 10,000 likes and 2,000 retweets, Manivong wrote, "It's my vaccination card...go get vaccinated everyone!"

It’s my vaccination card... go get vaccinated everyone! https://t.co/Of7IE0QvXj — E v a n (@evanmanivong) March 23, 2021

Manivong's vault on Illinois' March 22 meet against Minnesota earned him a 14.750, which ties his career-high, according to the school.