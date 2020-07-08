University of Chicago

University of Chicago Removes Tributes to Stephen Douglas

Douglas is arguably best known for a series of debates with Abraham Lincoln in 1858. He was a U.S. senator who lost the 1860 presidential election to Lincoln

The University of Chicago has removed a bronze plaque and stone that publicly honored Stephen Douglas, a U.S. senator from Illinois in the 1800s.

“Douglas does not deserve to be honored on our campus” because he “profited from his wife’s ownership of a Mississippi plantation where Black people were enslaved,” university President Robert Zimmer said in an email to students Tuesday.

Zimmer said a plaque and a stone from a university that preceded the University of Chicago would be moved to a campus research center, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“Douglas died in 1861 and had no connection to the University of Chicago that was founded in 1890 as a new institution with a distinct mission," Zimmer said.

