United Center COVID Rules: Events Require Vaccination Proof or Negative COVID Test

Anyone attending events at the United Center, including Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks games, must present either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the venue, the facility announced earlier this week.

The decision, United Center representatives said Thursday, reflects the venue's "continued commitment to providing the best environment for a safe return for all fans and employees" and will also involve arena and team employees.

A new entrance process that includes proof of vaccination will be in effect at all future events and will remain in place until further notice, the facility stated.

"As final NBA and NHL health and safety guidelines have yet to be announced, these protocols are still subject to potential league requirements, and the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks may communicate additional details to their fans as the season approaches."

The arena also touted investments made to increase air flow within the United Center to circulate 100 percent outside air and complete 8.6 full air exchanges of fresh air per hour.

According to representatives, this exceeds recommended industry standards, including requirements for grocery stores, airplanes, bars and restaurants.

"All systems and protocols have been approved by the Chicago Medical Society’s team of infectious disease specialists which places the United Center as the gold standard for arenas and the safest indoor venue in Chicago."

According to facility's website, the next event - a concert by Tame Impala with Sudan Archives - is at 8 p.m. Tuesday. A few weeks later, pop star Harry Styles will bring his "Love on Tour 2021" to the United Center on Sept. 24 and 25.

The month's final event, a Chicago Blackhawks game against the Detroit Red Wings, is scheduled for Sept. 29.