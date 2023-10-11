On the surface, it may seem like the Koi pond, waterfalls and elegant exterior that greet you at the door are the highlight in this $1.2 million Wisconsin listing, but it's actually what's underground that makes this home so unique.

Underneath the kitchen, living room and other main-level features sits a number of surprises.

An elevator to the lower level opens to a two-story basketball court and sports arena, complete with an observation deck, billiard room, gym, bar, dining booths, locker room, theater, sauna and more.

"Truly a 'Must See' to believe," the listing states.

The "one-of-a-kind" Oconomowoc home is a former "Parade of Homes Model" unit, which comes fully furnished and "lends itself to a host of living, entertaining and sporting lifestyles, according to Carol Euringer with First Weber Inc - Delafield.

The home features three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 6,7000 square feet of living space.

See inside below:

