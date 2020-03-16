UIC Medical Student Contracts Coronavirus

A graduate medical student who attends the University of Illinois at Chicago has contracted the coronavirus, UIC administrators said in a letter to the campus community Monday night.

The student, a resident physician who was practicing in a clinical setting at the University of Illinois Health, is self-isolating and recovering at home. The case was related to travel, officials said.

UI Health has notified individuals who were in close contact with the individual, and some have been asked to quarantine for 14 days.

Earlier on Monday, Illinois health officials announced an additional 12 coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 105. However, it remains unknown if the UIC case is among the recently announced cases.