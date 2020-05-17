Uber To Require Face Masks as of Monday

Uber will require drivers and passengers to participate in new guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 beginning Monday.

The ride share company's biggest change is the requirement of all users to wear a mask or face cover, Uber announced Sunday.

Before drivers can accept trips, they must take a photo of themselves with a mask on. Uber's new technology will verify if drivers are wearing a mask or face covering.

If a driver or passenger is not wearing a mask, the company encouraged the driver or passenger to cancel the trip.

Uber said that drivers, riders or delivery people who repeatedly violate the policy risk losing access to the app.

Riders and drivers will have to confirm on a virtual checklist that they have taken certain steps to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

To comply with social distancing guidelines, the company advised riders to no longer sit in the front seat. For both UberX and UberXL, every ride will have one less passenger seat available.