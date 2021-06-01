cicero

Uber Driver Shot in Cicero

Police are expected to provide an update Tuesday afternoon.

An Uber driver was shot Monday evening in west suburban Cicero.

The driver was called to pick up a rider near 23rd and 55th Avenue around 7:35 p.m. when he was confronted by four armed individuals, according to Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania.

The driver, a 39-year-old Indiana man, was shot and taken in serious critical condition at Loyola University Medical Center, Hanania said.

One suspect was in custody and police were searching for the three others, he said.

