Two Teens, 13 and 16 Years Old, Shot While Sitting Inside Car in Morgan Park

Two teenagers were shot Saturday evening while sitting inside a vehicle parked on a street in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood, authorities said.
The shooting was reported at approximately 5:50 p.m. in the 11300 block of South May Street. The victims, 13 and 16 years old, were inside the vehicle when an unknown offender approached, produced a gun and fired shots at both victims, police said.
The 16-year-old was shot in the right arm and the 13-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand. Both victims were taken to the hospital and reported to be in fair condition.
The shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.