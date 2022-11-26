Two Teens, 13 and 16 Years Old, Shot While Sitting Inside Car in Morgan Park

Two teenagers were shot Saturday evening while sitting inside a vehicle parked on a street in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5:50 p.m. in the 11300 block of South May Street. The victims, 13 and 16 years old, were inside the vehicle when an unknown offender approached, produced a gun and fired shots at both victims, police said.

The 16-year-old was shot in the right arm and the 13-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand. Both victims were taken to the hospital and reported to be in fair condition.

The shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.