Evanston

2 Shootings in Evanston Leave 1 Killed, 5 Injured Including 4 Teenagers

One shooting took place around 7:17 p.m., and one occurred close to 1 a.m.

It was a violent night in suburban Evanston Sunday as police were first called to attend to five gunshot victims in the area of Green Bay Road and Asbury Avenue at 7:17 p.m.

A male victim, one of those found at 1950 Green Bay Rd., died from his injuries, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Four others injured by gunshot wounds were teens - two boys and two girls - ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old.

Police later responded to another shooting reported near Chicago and Howard Street, at 12:52 a.m. The male victim is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

As of Sunday night, no suspects were in custody and police did not say whether the shootings were related. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shootings.

Police Sunday said an initial investigation didn't indicate further danger to the public, and are expected to provide an update Monday.

This article tagged under:

EvanstonEvanston policeevanston shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us