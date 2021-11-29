2 Shootings in Evanston Leave 1 Killed, 5 Injured Including 4 Teenagers

It was a violent night in suburban Evanston Sunday as police were first called to attend to five gunshot victims in the area of Green Bay Road and Asbury Avenue at 7:17 p.m.

A male victim, one of those found at 1950 Green Bay Rd., died from his injuries, police said.

Four others injured by gunshot wounds were teens - two boys and two girls - ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old.

Tonight (11/28) at 717 pm #Evanston PD received numerous 911 calls of multiple shots fired in the area of Green Bay & Asbury/1950 Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/8NnKM6t3v6 — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) November 29, 2021

Police later responded to another shooting reported near Chicago and Howard Street, at 12:52 a.m. The male victim is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

#Evanston PD is investigating a shooting at Chicago Ave and Howard St. at 1151 pm in 11/28 EPD received multiple 911 calls of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/3sBfqpsMVy — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) November 29, 2021

As of Sunday night, no suspects were in custody and police did not say whether the shootings were related. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shootings.

Police Sunday said an initial investigation didn't indicate further danger to the public, and are expected to provide an update Monday.