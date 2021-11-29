Evanston Shootings Leave 17 Year Old Killed, 4 Teens Wounded

Two separate shootings in north Suburban Evanston Sunday left a 17-year-old killed and 5 others wounded — 4 of whom are teenagers.

Police were first called to attend to five gunshot victims in the area of Green Bay Road and Asbury Avenue at 7:17 p.m. The male victim, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as 17-year-old Karl Dennison, died from his injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

4 others injured by gunshot wounds were also teenagers — 2 boys and 2 girls. Their ages range from from 14 to 18 years old.

Tonight (11/28) at 717 pm #Evanston PD received numerous 911 calls of multiple shots fired in the area of Green Bay & Asbury/1950 Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/8NnKM6t3v6 — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) November 29, 2021

Later that evening at 12:52 a.m. police later responded to multiple reports of shots fired near Chicago and Howard Street.

The male victim is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

The gunshot victim, a 29-year-old male, was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

#Evanston PD is investigating a shooting at Chicago Ave and Howard St. at 1151 pm in 11/28 EPD received multiple 911 calls of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/3sBfqpsMVy — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) November 29, 2021

As of Sunday night, no suspects were in custody and police did not say whether the shootings were related. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shootings.

Police Sunday said an initial investigation didn't indicate further danger to the public, and are expected to provide an update Monday.