Evanston Shootings Leave 17 Year Old Killed, 4 Teens Wounded

Two separate shootings in north Suburban Evanston Sunday left a 17-year-old killed and 5 others wounded — 4 of whom are teenagers.
Police were first called to attend to five gunshot victims in the area of Green Bay Road and Asbury Avenue at 7:17 p.m. The male victim, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as 17-year-old Karl Dennison, died from his injuries.
4 others injured by gunshot wounds were also teenagers — 2 boys and 2 girls. Their ages range from from 14 to 18 years old.
Later that evening at 12:52 a.m. police later responded to multiple reports of shots fired near Chicago and Howard Street.
The male victim is expected to survive his injuries, police said.
The gunshot victim, a 29-year-old male, was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
As of Sunday night, no suspects were in custody and police did not say whether the shootings were related. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shootings.
Police Sunday said an initial investigation didn't indicate further danger to the public, and are expected to provide an update Monday.