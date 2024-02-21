Two security disruptions to air travel occur within hours of each other in Chicago as feds investigate

For the second day in a row, a security threat disrupted air travel in Chicago, forcing a United Airlines flight to make an emergency landing at O’Hare International Airport.

Sources tell NBC News a bomb threat was found in the lavatory on United Flight 1533 from Newark to Los Angeles. The Boeing 787 detoured to Chicago with 202 passengers on board, making an unscheduled landing before 8 a.m.

“Early this morning, FBI-Chicago and local partners responded to an incident with an aircraft at O'Hare Airport,” an FBI spokesperson told NBC Chicago. “There is no indication that there is an imminent threat to public safety or the facility itself at this time."

The latest disruption comes just hours after a Chicago-bound flight from Albuquerque had to turn around Tuesday when a passenger apparently tried to open the emergency exit door.

“American Airlines Flight 1219 returned safely to Albuquerque International Sunport Airport in New Mexico,” according to American Airlines. “The crew reported a passenger disturbance.”

Cell phone video from passengers shows a man being escorted off the airplane. The FAA said it is aware of the incident.

During last year’s Holiday season, the FAA’s administrator said the agency has a zero-tolerance policy regarding flight disruptions.



“If you assault, threaten, intimidate or interfere with airline crew members, you risk not only thousands of dollars in fines from the FAA, but also federal prosecution,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said.

The FAA and FBI continue to investigate both incidents.