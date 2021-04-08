Two Hospitalized After Crash Caused Ambulance to Flip in Avondale

An investigation is underway after an ambulance was involved in a crash cause it to flip in the Avondale neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Chicago Fire Department officials say the crash took place around 8:06 p.m. near the intersection of Addison and Kimball.

The private ambulance was struck by a vehicle causing it to flip, according to officials.

Two employees, including a male in his 20’s and a female in her 40’s, were in the ambulance and were taken to Illinois Masonic in stable condition, according to Fire Department officials.