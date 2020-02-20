Two Armed Robberies Reported Within 10 Minutes in South Loop

Within a span of 10 minutes Wednesday, three people were robbed at gunpoint in two separate incidents while walking in the South Loop.

A 42-year-old man was on the sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue when he was approached from behind by an armed male who demanded his coat, Chicago police said. The man gave up the coat and the robber fled south on Michigan Avenue in a red Range Rover Sport.

About 10 minutes later, two men, 26 and 41, were walking in the 200 block of East 13th Street when two males approached them from behind, Chicago police said. One male pulled out a gun and demanded the men’s property.

The men handed over their watches, wallets, cash, cellphones and coats, police said. The robbers fled in a waiting red Range Rover Sport, last seen driving south on Michigan Avenue.

Though the investigations are in their preliminary stages, Area Central detectives believe the robberies may be related, police said.

The suspects were believed to be between 16 and 26 years old, police said.

No injuries were reported in either robbery, and no one is in custody.