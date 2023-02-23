Trio of CTA Blue Line Stations to Close in Coming Weekends for Track Maintenance

Officials with the Chicago Transit Authority announced this week that service on the O’Hare branch of the Blue Line will be impacted by track replacement projects, with three stations having train service replaced by shuttle buses.

According to the agency, those closures are set to begin at 10 p.m. Friday and will run through 4 a.m. Monday. This Friday will mark the first of those closures, which are expected to take place on weekends through the end of May.

CTA officials say that the closures will impact stations between Addison and Western on the O’Hare Branch of the Blue Line, with shuttle buses servicing the Belmont, Logan Square and California stops.

Regular train service will continue between O’Hare and Addison, as well as to stations southeast of Western on the Blue Line.

CTA officials say the rail maintenance will replace the 50-year-old Belmont Crossover, which was built in the 1970’s. Repairs were deemed to be insufficient for the continued maintenance of the critical portion of the Blue Line, and as a result the track will be fully replaced.

Customers can check the CTA’s website for up-to-date information.