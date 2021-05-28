Tree Falls Onto Vehicles on Lake Shore Drive Near Downtown Chicago

A tree fell on top of multiple vehicles on Lake Shore Drive near downtown Chicago, shutting down northbound lanes of the roadway Friday afternoon.
The heavily-trafficked roadway was closed northbound between Chicago and North Avenues for a "downed tree onto car," according to reports. The incident happened near Lake Shore Drive and Schiller, Chicago police said.
Preliminary information indicated the tree feel onto as many as four vehicles, police said.
Chicago fire officials said a "large healthy tree" hit just two cars, however. At least one person was transported to an area hospital in good condition, fire officials said.
By 2 p.m., traffic was getting by in one lane.
Strong wind gusts were forecast for Friday in the Chicago area.
Local
The National Weather Service warned of northeast winds gusting up to 35 to 40 mph, with the strongest gusts near Lake Michigan.