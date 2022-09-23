Trains Halted, Major Delays Expected on Metra Electric Line Due to Wire Problems

Inbound and outbound trains operating on Metra's Electric Line have been temporarily halted as a result of wire problems, according to the transit agency.

In a tweet, Metra said inbound and outbound train movement near 18th Street was stopped at approximately 6:11 p.m. A Metra spokesperson told NBC 5 a wire problem created sparks at the top of a train, which resulted in a response from the Chicago Fire Department.

A total of 150 people onboard were evacuated, and no injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.

Metra Alert ME - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near 18th street, wire problems — Metra Electric (@metraMED) September 23, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Commuters were advised to expect major delays as trains remained at a standstill as of 6:52 p.m.

The South Shore Line, which operates on the same tracks, on its website said that delays were possible due to a wire issue on Metra.

Check back for updates on this developing story.