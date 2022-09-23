Trains Halted, Major Delays Expected on Metra Electric Line Due to Wire Problems

Inbound and outbound trains operating on Metra's Electric Line have been temporarily halted as a result of wire problems, according to the transit agency.
In a tweet, Metra said inbound and outbound train movement near 18th Street was stopped at approximately 6:11 p.m. A Metra spokesperson told NBC 5 a wire problem created sparks at the top of a train, which resulted in a response from the Chicago Fire Department.
A total of 150 people onboard were evacuated, and no injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.
Commuters were advised to expect major delays as trains remained at a standstill as of 6:52 p.m.
The South Shore Line, which operates on the same tracks, on its website said that delays were possible due to a wire issue on Metra.
