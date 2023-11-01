Chicago Weather

How to track Illinois road conditions during icy commute

If you're looking to check on the road conditions, you can do so through maps and reports, traveler information and more using a tool from the Illinois Department of Transportation

With dangerous and icy road conditions reported across parts of the Chicago area Wednesday, authorities have urged commuters to remain alert and take caution.

Already, several crashes and multi-car pileups have been reported on numerous roadways.

If you're looking to check on the road conditions ahead of your commute, you can do so through maps and reports, traveler information and more using a tool from the Illinois Department of Transportation called "Getting Around Illinois."

The tool allows you to look up current Illinois road conditions in a number of ways:

