Several crashes reported in Chicago area as icy roads make for dangerous travel

Black ice made for hazardous travel conditions in parts of the Chicago area Wednesday morning, potentially leading to multiple crashes in the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service warned of "patchy black ice" through the morning hours.

"Lingering moisture from yesterday's snow squalls has frozen to some area roadways, leading to slick travel in spots!" the NWS tweeted early Tuesday. "Use caution as you head out the door this morning!"

Heads up for patchy black ice this morning! Lingering moisture from yesterday's snow squalls has frozen to some area roadways, leading to slick travel in spots! Use caution as you head out the door this morning! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/Wz5W3BiJYq — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 1, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Part of the outbound Bishop Ford was shut down between 159th Street and Route 394, along with the entrance ramp at 103rd Street due to an accident amid icy conditions on the roadway.

Illinois State Police confirmed multiple crashes took place around 3:30 a.m. south of Old Orchard "due to weather," including one involving as many as seven vehicles. A state police vehicle was among those struck at the scene, police said, and two people were ultimately transported from the scene with minor injuries.

Another crash happened around the same time in the westbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Central Avenue, police said. Minor injuries were reported and it was unclear how many vehicles were involved.

Interstate 80/94 was also closed Tuesday morning between Torrence Avenue and the Bishop Ford Freeway "due to multiple accidents."

Just before 2 a.m., as many as 10 people were involved in a crash on northbound Interstate 94 at 170th Street, state police said.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, several roads across the Chicago area were considered "partly covered in snow and ice" as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Track Illinois road conditions here and Indiana road conditions here.

Lake-enhanced snow was a persistent issue on Tuesday evening, with squalls leading to limited visibility and slick road conditions across the area.

Traffic crashes were reported in numerous communities, including Matteson and Peotone, and motorists struggled to maintain control of their vehicles because of the cold and snowy conditions.

Chicago itself saw some lake-enhanced snow, but also saw mixed precipitation, with graupel and sleet falling during the evening hours.

While much of that precipitation should came to an end in the late evening hours, conditions continued into Wednesday morning with "a few lingering bursts of snow" expected, particularly for parts of northwest Indiana. The snow was expected to diminish by around 8 a.m., however.

"Use caution, esp. on bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads which may be icy!" NWS warned.

A few lingering bursts of snow will continue mainly across parts of N Porter county this AM, with showers diminishing in coverage through 8 AM. Use caution, esp. On bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads which may be icy! #INwx pic.twitter.com/hNXNRZ7sCq — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 1, 2023

Once the low pressure system moves its way out of the area, a slow warming trend is expected, along with drier conditions. By Thursday, highs should be back into the 50s in most areas, and by Saturday some communities could even see highs top 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

More information on snowfall accumulations is expected in coming hours, and stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest updates.