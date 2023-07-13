Tornadoes bring air travel in Chicago to a standstill, triggering emergency procedures

When tornadoes started forming over O’Hare International Airport Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Department of Aviation’s emergency plans kicked into effect.

Announcements sounded from loudspeakers throughout the sprawling facility.

“Severe weather is approaching the area,” a voice said. “Move away from the windows...seek shelter immediately.”

Both O’Hare and Midway International Airport have designated areas where travelers can gather in safety, marked with yellow signs with an image of a funnel cloud on them reading "Severe Weather Shelter Area."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Some signs point to bathrooms, while others show locations of stairwells and escalators that lead to lower levels.

Videos on social media showed what the moments following the warning looked like, with hundreds of people and their bags waiting in the neon-lined concourse between United Airlines' terminals.

“I would just want to be safe; keep everyone safe; whatever measures it takes,” Audra Martin told NBC Chicago. Martin's flight from Ohio was cancelled because of Wednesday’s storms.

“Airport personnel encouraged passengers and employees to proceed to lower levels and other terminal areas located away from the windows. This is standard protocol during tornado warnings,” a spokesperson for the CDA said.

There were no initial reports of damage or injuries at either of Chicago's airports, according to the CDA.

Brian Goodwin and his family arrived at O’Hare Thursday morning from Colorado. He was startled to hear about funnel clouds so close to the airport. “We grew up in Iowa so we are kind of used to tornadoes, but that would be a shock,” he said.