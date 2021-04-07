Lake Shore Drive Shooting

Toddler in ‘Very Critical Condition,' in Medical Coma After Road Rage Shooting

A toddler shot during an apparent road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive Tuesday morning remains in “very critical condition” and is in a medical coma, doctors at Lurie Children’s Hospital say.

According to physicians at the hospital, 21-month-old Kayden Swann suffered a “severe brain injury” in the shooting, and currently requires full critical care support.

Doctors say that Swann is in a medical coma, and remains on a ventilator. His condition has not worsened over the last 24 hours, officials at the hospital say.

Police believe that Swann was injured in a road rage-related shooting on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive Tuesday. Authorities say an individual began shooting at the vehicle Swann was a passenger in, firing at the vehicle for several blocks.

The vehicle ultimately crashed at Monroe and Lake Shore Drive after Swann was shot in the right temple, according to police. A Good Samaritan drove the child to Northwestern, and he was later transferred to Lurie to receive treatment.

A person of interest is currently being questioned in connection with the shooting.

