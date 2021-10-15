Tinley Park Police Chase Turns Into Hours-Long Manhunt for Shooting Suspects

Tinley Park police called off a manhunt after hours of searching for shooting suspects who led police on a high-speed chase before fleeing on foot in the south Chicago suburb.

The Tinley Park Police Department said it first responded around 10 p.m. Thursday to the area of Ridgeland Avenue and 183rd Street for a police pursuit involving Illinois State Police and the Posen Illinois Police Department.

Authorities said the vehicle being chased and those inside it were wanted in connection with an earlier shooting incident in Posen and a double homicide in Hammond, Indiana.

A Tinley Park officer ultimately spotted the vehicle and began chasing it at a very high rate of speed on northbound Ridgeland Avenue, authorities said. The vehicle then crashed into railroad tracks at Ridgeland and Oak Forest Avenues and the occupants inside fled in different directions, polie said.

One person was taken into custody by the Tinley Park officer and other arriving officers.

A perimeter was set up as police searched for the remaining suspects and a "code red" alert was issued by Tinley Park Emergency Services "warning residents of the possible danger and to report any suspicious persons."

Dozens of departments and agencies were called in to assist in the manhunt and sheriff's police K9 blood hounds were used to track them.

"The search will continue until it is determined the subjects are no longer in the area or are taken into custody," Tinley Park police said at the time.

Residents were asked to contact police about any suspicious activity at (708) 532-9111 and to check security cameras from Thursday evening.

By 5 a.m. Friday, police called off the search, saying the felt confident the suspects were no longer in the area. An investigation remains ongoing.