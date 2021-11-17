Timeline: Police Detail Fatal Shootings of Armored Car Guard, 2 Suspects in Chicago Monday

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a series of violent crimes that left three people, including an armored car guard, dead on Monday in Chicago.

Chicago police have released details on what Supt. David Brown called a “murderous spree” of violence, during which the guard was killed, along with two alleged co-conspirators of the two suspects.

Here is a timeline of events, provided by Chicago police, that show how Monday’s incidents unfolded.

10:19 a.m. Armored Car Guards Shot in Chatham

Three guards were loading an ATM machine at a Bank of America location in the 200 block of West 83rd Street when at least three men, all wearing black ski masks, approached them.

Two of the men were wielding handguns, while a third had a long rifle, according to Chicago police.

A gunfight then ensued, with a 47-year-old guard being shot six times. She was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A second guard, a 46-year-old man, was shot twice, and was hospitalized in critical condition.

A third guard returned fire, but did not strike any of the suspects. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle, along with a fourth man.

10:55 a.m. Boost Mobile Store Robbery

Security cameras at a strip mall in the 6700 block of South Stony Island spot the vehicle from the armored car shooting, and the vehicle then pulls into the parking lot.

One of the suspects got out of the vehicle and entered a Boost Mobile store. The suspect, wielding two weapons, orders a clerk to give him cell phones and other property, and flees the scene in a waiting vehicle.

No one is injured in this incident, according to police.

11:30 a.m. Car Crash on South Saginaw

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Chicago police receive a pair of emergency calls. One is for a series of traffic crashes in the 8700 block of South Saginaw, while a second is a report of shots fired at the location.

When police arrive, they find two men sitting in the driver’s seat and passenger seat of a vehicle. That vehicle has hit multiple other cars and come to rest after slamming into a tree.

Police discover that the two men had both suffered gunshot wounds. One man is pronounced dead at the scene, while the other is transported to an area hospital, where he too is pronounced dead.

Authorities say that the two men were linked to the shooting at the Chatham bank location, but the other two suspects in the case are not on the scene when police arrive.

Residents then inform police that the two suspects in the shooting had been seen fleeing into a residence near the scene of the traffic crash.

Officers then surround the home, calling in a Chicago SWAT team. The two suspects then exit the home and surrender to police without further incident.

Final Details:

The two suspects, identified as 19-year-old Antoine Montgomery and 21-year-old DeAndre Jennings, now face three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shootings. They also face attempted robbery charges and additional counts in the case.

Montgomery is also charged with armed robbery and unlawful restraint in connection with the Boost Mobile store robbery.