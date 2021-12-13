Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert Headline Windy City Smokeout 2022 Lineup

One of Chicago’s most popular summer festivals has announced its headliners for the 2022 edition of the event, with Grammy-award winners Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert among the high-profile acts set to perform at the Windy City Smokeout.

Festival organizers made the big announcement on Monday, revealing some of the acts that will be taking the stage at the annual event.

Willie Nelson and Family will also headline the event, along with Sam Hunt, according to organizers.

Four-day passes have also gone on sale for the event, with general admission tickets checking in at $139 for the event. VIP passes will cost $899, and new “Super VIP” passes will cost $1,750.

The Windy City Smokeout is an annual music festival that takes place in the parking lot at Chicago’s United Center. The festival, which will take place Aug. 4-7, 2022, will feature some of the biggest names in country music, and will also feature barbecue vendors from all over the area.

The event will be co-hosted by Bub City and Joe’s Bar.