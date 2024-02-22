Thousands of AT&T internet and cellular customers across the country were reporting major outages Thursday morning.

As of 5:45 a.m., the website Downdetector.com showed more than 38,702 AT&T outages were reported. By 6 a.m., that number had spiked to more than 50,000.

According to the site's heatmap, the cities reporting the most outages were Los Angeles, Dallas, Indianapolis, Chicago, Houston, San Antonio, Louisville, Atlanta and Miami. As of 6:45 a.m., Downdetector reported 738 outages in the Chicago area.

Some AT&T customers reported to NBC Chicago that the message "SOS" in the upper right corner of their phone where service bars typically appear.

The website also showed Verizon and T-Mobile customers were also facing massive outages. As of 5 a.m., Downdetector showed more than 1,500 reports of Verizon outages, and nearly 700 T-Mobile outages.

Reports on social media show the outage is impacting some 911 services as well.

"A cellular outage in the United States was reported by AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and other network users on Thursday," A tweet from the Cape Girardeau, Missouri Police Department said early Thursday, adding that the outage was impacting their phone system.

A cellular outage in the United States was reported by AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and other network users on Thursday. This outage has effected the ability for some users to dial 911. If you attempt to call 911 and can’t get through, immediately call the main line at 573-335-6621. pic.twitter.com/oiNwUxPhju — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) February 22, 2024

A similar tweet was sent by the Flager County Sheriff's Office in Northeast Florida.

AT&T is experiencing an outage. Subscribers are unable to call or text 911. — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) February 22, 2024

The Chicago Police Department confirmed to NBC Chicago that 911 services had not been impacted by the outages. The Chicago Office of Emergency Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for Verizon told NBC News that they don't see any issues on their network and believes the problem is with other carriers. Verizon customers are only having issues when trying to call a number that is associated with one of the impacted carriers, the spokesperson said.

AT&T and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.