This Midwest town has been ranked one of the most beautiful in America

While traveling to a warm climate or another country is an ideal vacation for some, others prefer to stay closer to home.

For many in the Midwest, one "national treasure," which has been a popular travel destination for centuries, is exactly what they're looking for.

Mackinac Island, a historic island between the Lower and Upper Peninsulas of Michigan, was recently named one of the 28 most beautiful towns in the nation by the lifestyle magazine Condé Nast Traveler.

While the Mackinac Island State Park makes up around 80% of the island, there's still plenty to do - from visiting art galleries to scenic bike rides and plenty of shopping.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

With less than 1,000 year-round residents, the community features streets full of horse-drawn carriages, famous rock formations and a number of famous fudge spots, according to the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau.

"The town is perhaps most known, however, for the iconic Grand Hotel, with its sprawling, 660-foot front porch looking out to the water," according to its entry on Condé Nast Traveler's website. "If everything feels a little quieter and more peaceful than back on the mainland, that’s no illusion—the island has been car-free since 1898."

Mackinac Island was the only Midwest destination to make Condé Nast Traveler's list, which featured everything from desert towns to coastal communities and mountainous villages.